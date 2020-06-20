Rapper Tray Savage Dead at 26 After Fatal Shooting in Chicago

Tray Savage, who was a part of rapper Chief Keef’s record label, died on Friday in Chicago. He was 26.

The Chicago Police Department, which did not identify the rapper by name, said in a statement to PEOPLE that at around 11 a.m. on Friday morning, a 26-year-old man was driving on the South Side of Chicago when “an unknown offender(s) opened fire.”

“The victim was shot in the neck and shoulder and hit three parked cars after he was struck,” the statement continued, adding that he was then taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, “where he succumbed to his injuries.” No one else was reported to be injured.

“Witnesses reported seeing a white SUV, possibly a Mazda, in the area at the time of the shooting,” the statement said. Detectives are currently investigating the shooting, and no one has been brought into custody.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim by the rapper's birth name, Kentray Young, according to the Chicago-Sun Times.

"The entire Chief Glo Gang Family are extremely saddened about the loss of Kentray 'Tray Savage' Young who was taken too soon today," a representative for the rapper told Billboard in a statement.

"His first love was always devoted to his fiancé, kids, family, and music. Regrettably, we can’t take back the actions done by others, but we stand firmly behind the fact that Kentray 'Tray Savage' Young should be here today alive and continuing his amazing contributions to society. His friends, family and entertainment family will continue to honor his legacy,” the representative continued.

Keef, 24, has yet to publicly comment on Tray’s death.

Tray was signed to Glory Boyz Entertainment Label, which was founded by fellow Chicago artists Chief Keef and Fredo Santana, who died in 2018 at the age of 27 due to cardiovascular disease, according to the Chicago Tribune.