Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by Family and Friends

The artist has reportedly not been seen or heard from since July

December 28, 2022
Theophilus London . Photo: COURTESY

Rapper Theophilus London has officially been reported missing in Los Angeles. The musician hasn't been seen or heard from since July, according to his family and friends.

Over the last few weeks, those close to London have been working closely with independent record label company Secretly Group to find the musician.

On Dec. 27, family members of London, 35, traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are hoping the public can help locate the rapper.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," London's father, Lary Moses London, said in a statement sent to PEOPLE. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."

London has released three albums, including Bebey, which dropped in 2020 and featured collaborations with Tame Impala, Gemaine, Lil Yachty, Raekwon, and Ariel Pink.

Previous albums included tracks with guests Kanye West, Soko, and Leon Ware.

As the musician rose through the ranks in the early 2010s, he was featured on songs with Azealia Banks, Octavian, Ellie Goulding, and others.

The artist is described as Black, 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. His last post on social media was on July 11, when he shared a video of artist Burna Boy wearing a pair of "Signature Theophilus Bebey Boots."

London's family and friends are asking anyone with information about London to contact his cousin Mikhail Noel via Instagram or to go directly to the LAPD.

