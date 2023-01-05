Rapper Theophilus London Found 'Safe and Well' After Going Missing

Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe, one week after his family members reported him missing in Los Angeles.

"Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin. It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all. ❤️❤️🙏🏾" his cousin Mikhail Noel wrote on Instagram late Wednesday night.

Underneath a picture of the star, a caption said: "We have found Theo. He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!!"

Family members of the Trinidad and Tobago native, 35, officially filed a missing persons report late last month, saying they were concerned for his safety.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," London's father, Lary Moses London, said in a statement sent to PEOPLE last month. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what, we will come get you son."

London's loved ones had lost contact with him in October, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement per CNN.

"On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was last seen in the 'Skid Row' area of Los Angeles," the release said. "The person reporting and Theophilus's family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has not been seen since and his family is concerned."

Some family members had previously said they hadn't seen or heard from him since July, when he last posted to his social media accounts.

In his last post on July 11, he shared a video of artist Burna Boy wearing a pair of "Signature Theophilus Bebey Boots."

The rapper, who has released three albums and collaborated with Kanye West, Tame Impala, Gemaine, Lil Yachty, Raekwon and Ariel Pink, came to prominence in the early 2010s when he was featured on songs with Azealia Banks, Octavian, Ellie Goulding and others.