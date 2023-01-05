Rapper Theophilus London Found 'Safe and Well' After Going Missing

The Trinidad and Tobago native, 35, had been last seen on Los Angeles' Skid Row in mid-October, according to Los Angeles police

By
Published on January 5, 2023 10:03 AM
Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles
Theophilus London . Photo: COURTESY

Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe, one week after his family members reported him missing in Los Angeles.

"Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin. It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all. ❤️❤️🙏🏾" his cousin Mikhail Noel wrote on Instagram late Wednesday night.

Underneath a picture of the star, a caption said: "We have found Theo. He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!!"

Family members of the Trinidad and Tobago native, 35, officially filed a missing persons report late last month, saying they were concerned for his safety.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," London's father, Lary Moses London, said in a statement sent to PEOPLE last month. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what, we will come get you son."

London's loved ones had lost contact with him in October, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement per CNN.

"On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was last seen in the 'Skid Row' area of Los Angeles," the release said. "The person reporting and Theophilus's family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has not been seen since and his family is concerned."

Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles
Theophilus London. COURTESY

Some family members had previously said they hadn't seen or heard from him since July, when he last posted to his social media accounts.

In his last post on July 11, he shared a video of artist Burna Boy wearing a pair of "Signature Theophilus Bebey Boots."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The rapper, who has released three albums and collaborated with Kanye West, Tame Impala, Gemaine, Lil Yachty, Raekwon and Ariel Pink, came to prominence in the early 2010s when he was featured on songs with Azealia Banks, Octavian, Ellie Goulding and others.

Related Articles
Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles
Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by Family and Friends
torey lanez and megan the stallion
Tory Lanez Verdict: Rapper Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Lucian Munguia, Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Missing Since Sept. Found in Washington River
Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River
The scene outside Brixton Academy Crowd crush at Asake concert, O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK - 16 Dec 2022
4 People in Critical Condition After Crowd Crush at London Concert
Rebecca Ikumelo . Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London . Credit: Metropolitan Police UK
Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London: 'An Adorable Mother of Two'
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Levi Davis attends the UK gala event for 'In from the Side' at Vue West End on September 06, 2022 in London, England. The film will be released in UK cinemas on September 16th. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Verve Pictures)
Mom of Missing' X Factor' Star Levi Davis Says It's Been 'the Scariest Time' of Her Life
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Levi Davis attends the UK gala event for 'In from the Side' at Vue West End on September 06, 2022 in London, England. The film will be released in UK cinemas on September 16th. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Verve Pictures)
'X Factor' Star and Former Rugby Player Levi Davis Missing in Spain: 'We Just Want You Home'
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during Howie Dorough's Birthday Party at LAX in Hollywood
Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys Tearfully Honor Aaron Carter at London Concert: 'Heavy Hearts'
Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Yung Gravy Says He and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Are Not a Couple: 'I Needed a Date' to VMAs
Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Says Her Heart Is 'Completely Broken' After Singer's Death
Theo Ferrara
Body of Missing Maine Teenager, 14, Found After 5-Day Search
James Lastovic attends the premiere of Warner Bros' 'Annabelle Comes Home' at Regency Village Theatre on June 20, 2019 in Westwood, California.
Former 'Days of Our Lives' Actor James Lastovic and Roommate Found Safe After Going Missing in Hawaii
Missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell. BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Lindsey Pearlman
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead After Going Missing for Days, LAPD Confirms
Tony Boseman Missing Person
Chadwick Boseman's Uncle Is Found After Initially Being Reported Missing in South Carolina