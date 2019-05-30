Rapper Tech 9 Died by Suicide the Day Before He Was to Be Arraigned on Child Porn Charges: Report

Image zoom Tech 9 Tech 9/Instagram

Two months after he died in late March at the age of 32, rapper Tech 9’s death has been ruled a suicide.

According to Philadelphia magazine, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined that Tech 9 (né Akhiym Mickens) died of an overdose of diphenhydramine, an antihistamine found in medicine like Benadryl.

The outlet reports that Tech 9 was pronounced dead on March 24 at a hospital outside of Philadelphia.

One day later, on March 25, the rapper was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on charges of child pornography, indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors, Philadelphia reported.

Court documents obtained by the outlet show that Tech 9 was arrested in early January amid allegations that he had assaulted his girlfriend’s daughter.

Rapper Buttah From Da Block announced the news of Tech 9’s death on Instagram in March.

“Aw man it hurts me to be saying this right now and After speaking to your dad this is even harder to process …. PHILADELPHIA AND THE BATTLE RAP CULTURE ALL TOOK A LOSS WITH THIS ONE. HE WAS A LEGEND AND A PIONEER, GENTLEMAN, GREAT FATHER ENTREPRENEUR, ENTHUSIAST AND PHILANTHROPIST,” the rapper wrote.

He continued: “With Deep Hurt And sorrow I say we will miss u and love u bro…”

Hip-hop superstars including Kendrick Lamar and Lloyd Banks remembered the late rapper on Twitter after his death.

