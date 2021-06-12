Polo G was charged with two misdemeanors and three felonies, including battery of a police officer

Rapper Polo G Arrested in Miami, Police Reviewing Incident After His Mom Says He Was Profiled

Rapper Polo G was arrested in Miami early Saturday following a traffic stop, just one day after his latest album release.

According to online jail records, Polo G, born Taurus Bartlett, was booked around 8:45 a.m. and charged with three felonies: battery of a police officer, threatening to harm a public servant, and resisting a police officer with violence.

The 22-year-old "Rapstar" rapper was also charged with two misdemeanors, resisting a police officer without violence and criminal mischief. He was later released on bond, records show.

The car Polo G was in was initially pulled over around 12:30 a.m. for an unspecified traffic infraction, the Miami Herald reported, citing a police report. He then allegedly "ended up in a struggle" with police officers and struck one in the head multiple times, according to the outlet.

Representatives for the musician did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

His mother, Stacia Mac, later shared on Twitter that Polo G was in the passenger seat of the car when pulled over, claiming that the charges against him would not have occurred without the police first making contact.

"None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!!" she wrote. "He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done."

In several now-deleted Instagram Story posts, Mac went on to explain that Polo G was in the car with his younger brother, who is a minor.

"They stopped them because they were driving while Black," Mac said, per The Shade Room, which reposted her videos. "When I go and approach them to ask about my children, namely my minor son who's 16, they tell us that if we don't leave that they're gonna lock us up."

On Saturday morning, Miami Police said in a statement that they are reviewing the incident. A representative for the police department was not available for comment.