Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock has died after being shot during a robbery in a Los Angeles famed Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant Monday. He was 30 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Captain Kelly Muniz did not name the rapper but said in a news briefing shared by FOX LA on Monday that a "victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by the suspect."

The suspect then pulled out a gun "and demanded his property" before shooting several times "and appears to remove some property," Muniz added.

He was later declared dead at 1:59 p.m. local time, said Muniz, adding that the South Bureau Homicide will be investigating the case along with "many other detectives."

Though Muniz did not name the rapper, video and witnesses named the victim as PnB Rock, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen.

A graphic video of the aftermath of the shooting shows the rapper alive but severely injured. Someone asks how old he is and a woman is heard saying, "He's 30."

No one else was injured in the restaurant, according to KTLA.

The rapper's designer and influencer girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang shared in a since-deleted Instagram Story –– which was shared online by fans –– a video of her meal at the restaurant shortly before the shooting.

The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter Xuri.

A representative for PnB Rock did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Police sources told The Los Angeles Times that authorities are looking at surveillance footage from inside the restaurant and nearby businesses to find out who the suspect is.

The LAPD's media division first tweeted about an incident in the area, writing, "LAPD News: Shooting investigation: Prelim info: officers responded to a shooting on the 100 block of W. Manchester. Victim m/B transported to local hospital, Unk condition at this time."

The Philadelphia native was known for his breakout hit "Selfish," which debuted in 2016. His latest single, "Luv Me Again," premiered on Sept. 2, marking his first independent release.

His 2016 collaboration with YFN Lucci, "Everyday We Lit," peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the highest ranking for both rappers, The Times reports.

He also has 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

His killing comes amid a spike in armed street and follow-home robberies across Los Angeles during which thieves target victims for their high-priced watches, jewelry and handbags.