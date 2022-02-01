Rapper Paul Wall Claims His Biological Father Was a 'Serial Child Molester': 'Shameful'

The artist addressed his father's dark past and how it inspires him to be a strong father for his kids today

Paul Wall is opening up about his biological father.

During the latest episode of The FAQ Podcast, the 40-year-old rapper discussed his dad and why the man wasn't a part of the majority of his life. Wall's parents divorced when he was young and Wall said he didn't have the best relationship with his father at the time, only seeing him about one weekend per month.

"He left us when I was about 5 or 6-years-old and I never knew what happened, other than my mom would always have me and my sister paranoid that we were 'bout to get kidnapped," he recalled.

Wall told hosts Fuzzy — known as The Connector — and Quincy Harris that over the years he learned several disturbing things, claiming his dad was abusive and a drug addict.

"Later on in life, I asked my mom one day, like, 'Whatever happened? Whatever happened to him?' That's when I found out horrible things," he said on the show. "Man, I can't believe this stuff, my biological father, he was a child molester. A serial child molester."

"He ended up kidnapping a girl— he started a 'relationship' with her when she was 12 or 13 years old," Wall claimed. "Then, when she became 14 or 15, he 'married' her and they went to Canada and that's the last time I seen him."

Wall said his father later went to jail, and lost all rights to see his kids.

The "Trill" rapper admitted that learning his father's story made him feel "embarrassed" and "shameful" over the years, sparking a lifelong desire to be a good husband and father, calling it a "dream job" to be better than his own dad was.

"Growing up in a broken home, that was something that I always wanted," he said. "My father wasn't there, so that was something I always strived to be there for my kids. I couldn't wait to have that opportunity to be there for my kids."

Wall shares son William, 15, and daughter Noelle, 14, with wife Crystal. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and live in Houston, documenting their family life on social media.

The rapper, whose real name is Paul Michael Slayton, broke onto the scene in 2005 when he was guest-featured on Mike Jones' "Still Tippin'" with Slim Thug. That same year, he also released his debut album, The Peoples Champ, according to iTunes.

Wall has released 12 studio albums to date, most recently dropping Hall of Fame Hustler in September.