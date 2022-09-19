Rapper Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Rape, Property Damage and Drug Possession: Report

Mystikal pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges accusing the Grammy-nominated rapper of raping and choking a woman, as well as drug possession, at his Prairiesville, Louisiana, home, the Associated Press reported.

The New Orleans-based performer's attorney, Joel Pearce, proclaimed Mystikal's innocence on all charges following the arraignment in Ascension Parish court in Gonzales, Louisiana.

His charges include first-degree rape (for which he'd be imprisoned for life) as well as simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine and Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two indictments were read aloud in court, though Pearce told the AP he hasn't gotten his hands on copies. "My client doesn't even do drugs, so he has absolutely no idea what they were talking about," the attorney told the outlet of the 51-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler.

Mystikal. Paras Griffin/Getty

Pearce also claimed he doesn't know what Mystikal's accuser is accusing him of damaging, though AP reported that the charge refers to her broken Apple Watch band.

Regarding Mystikal's upcoming Oct. 17 hearing, Pearce said bond may be a point of conversation. He also detailed that prosecutors apparently plan to discuss the rapper's 2003 guilty plea to sexual battery and extortion.

Pearce did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

At the time, Mystikal was charged with aggravated rape and accused of coercing his hairstylist into engaging in filmed sex acts with himself and two bodyguards. The Tarantula artist was later sentenced to six years in federal prison, according to BBC News. He was released in 2010 and forced to register as a sex offender in Louisiana, Reuters reported.

Mystikal was also indicted in 2017 on separate rape and kidnapping charges and spent 18 months in jail before being released on a $3 million bond, according to the AP. The charges against him were dropped after a second grand jury declined to bring an indictment. He was also represented by Pearce at the time.

"People keep saying it's his third time to be charged [with rape]," the attorney told AP on Monday, noting that Mystikal admitted guilt to a slighter charge in Baton Rouge. "And in Caddo Parish, after a grand jury indicted him, they un-indicted him."

Mystikal. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

During a hearing last month, Mystikal was denied bail by a Louisiana judge following his recent arrest on charges of first-degree rape, simple robbery and domestic abuse battery, The Advocate reported.

The "Shake It Fast" performer's bail hearing occurred on Aug. 2, with State District Judge Steven Tureau ruling that the nature of Mystikal's alleged crime paired with his criminal past and the victim's fears made for a "clear and convincing" justification not to grant him bail.

During the hearing, defense attorney Roy Maughan Jr., who'd requested a $250,000 bond for his client, maintained the rapper's innocence regarding the allegations of rape, robbery and battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and simple damage to property.

"I just don't think that's in Mr. Tyler to do that," the attorney told reporters following the hearing. He claimed Mystikal has been in a relationship with the alleged victim for over two decades and noted that she hasn't previously accused him of any violence. "So, we need to contact promoters and we need to let them know that he's not going to be available and do our best to mitigate the damage from this."

While disappointed with the ruling, however, Maughan also said the rapper likely won't appeal the bond denial.