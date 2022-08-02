Rapper Mystikal Charged with First-Degree Rape, False Imprisonment After Arrest: Police

https://www.facebook.com/AscensionSheriff/posts/pfbid0FhA58dzyizGJhWB9msBZbDYBSp485uLMLTFyqTDsTP81SuFm8i6UjjDrMVNmQtaLl MEDIA RELEASE: According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on July 30, at approximately 11:58 pm, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault. Detectives interviewed the victim who sustained minor injuries during the attack. Through further investigation, Michael 'Mystikal' Tyler was identified as a suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with First-Degree Rape, Simple Robbery, Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Simple Criminal Damage to Property. This is an ongoing investigation. Further details may be limited at this time.

Credit: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office