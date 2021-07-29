Rapper Money Mitch Dies by Suicide After Shootout with Sheriff's Deputies

Money Mitch had a warrant out for his arrest as he was a suspect in a murder investigation and for possession of drugs

Rapper Money Mitch died on Friday, July 23 from a self-inflicted gunshot after a shootout with Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies.

Authorities did not initially identify Money Mitch (born Marcus Pettis) — who was 23 at the time of his death — as the deceased, but later confirmed it to the Sun-Sentinel and the CW 34.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pettis was under surveillance in connection to a murder investigation when officials executed a traffic stop around 4 p.m. as he was in an Uber by Evergreen Drive and 9th Street, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Frank DeMario said in a press conference.

"About 10 minutes to four our tactical unit was surveilling a suspect for murder. They also have probable cause on him for drugs," DeMario explained.

The deputy chief said once the rapper's Uber was pulled over, he "jumped out of the car, and started shooting at us. I don't know how many rounds were fired, six or seven but he did it in several different locations."

Two PBSO deputies returned fire and then Pettis then attempted to flee the scene, according to a release by the Sheriff's Office.

"We followed him to a building and on the second floor, we noticed some blood droppings on the first floor. We thought he was wounded," DeMario said at his press conference. "When we got up there he had [died by] suicide."

Officials said they didn't exchange fire with Pettis inside the building and "didn't have any involvement in the shooting."

Money Mitch Money Mitch | Credit: Money Mitch/Instagram

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Two of the deputies involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave as "standard department protocol."

An investigation is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, PBSO Violent Crimes detectives and the State Attorney's Office. The agencies did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.