Rapper Mo3 Shot and Killed in Dallas in 'Brazen' Daytime Shooting

Rapper Mo3 was killed in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday. He was 28.

Dallas police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting around noon Wednesday, police said in a statement.

Mo3, whose real name is Melvin A. Noble, was shot multiple times and died at a local hospital, according to police. An earlier statement from police said that the suspect had been chasing Noble after the rapper got out of his car to run away.

The suspect has yet to be identified, but was described by police as a Black male who "fled the scene in a dark color sedan."

A bystander was also injured in the shooting and was also taken to the a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating and are looking for a motive.

"You think of the location and all the people who could be standing around or the other innocent people who could have been seriously injured," police spokesperson Sgt. Warren Mitchell told the Dallas Morning News. "I don’t know a better word to describe it other than ‘brazen.’ I mean, in broad daylight [with] several cars around."

According to the Dallas Morning News, there has been an increase in homicides in Dallas. This time last year, there were reportedly 177 homicides, while there have been 211 so far this year.

Mo3 told Flaunt magazine in March that he hoped his music would bring a message of hope.

"The Black community and the Hispanic community, we deal with a lot of poverty and struggle. I'm giving a message, I'm giving hope," he said. "Me, I've been a rapper, but you could do whatever you want. You ain't limited to one thing. I preach that. Whether it's my story or the next person’s story, they’re going to feel me. They can relate."