Rapper MF DOOM Dead at 49: 'My World Will Never Be the Same Without You'

Rapper MF DOOM has died. He was 49.

On Thursday evening, the late rapper's wife, Jasmine Dumile, revealed that her husband had died earlier this year on Oct. 31. A cause of death was not revealed. Richie Abbott, Doom's rep, confirmed the rapper's death to Rolling Stone.

"The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for," DOOM's wife shared in an Instagram statement alongside a photo of the late music star. "Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family."

"Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off," she continued. "Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be."

Then, closing off her statement, Jasmine added: "My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."

In the comment section of the post, a slew of DOOM's colleagues and fans reacted to the news of his death.

"Yo im buggin out 😢💔," one fan wrote as another added, "I’m tearing up🥺."

Following Jasmine's Instagram post, DOOM's official Twitter account similarly confirmed the tragic news in its own respective post.

"With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family," the post from the Twitter account read alongside a link to the family's statement on Instagram.

Born on January 9, 1971 in London, England, DOOM — born Daniel Dumile — later grew up on Long Island, New York, according to Pitchfork.

He began rapping in the late 1980s under the stage name Zev Love X with the group KMD, alongside his younger brother, DJ Subroc. Together, through KMD, they released two albums: 1991's Mr. Hood and 1993's Black Bastards.

His brother was later struck by a car and killed shortly before the release of Black Bastards, which brought about the end of KMD. Then, by the late 1990s, DOOM took on his new persona, sporting the mask modeled after that of Marvel supervillain, Doctor Doom.

The artist spoke candidly about his decision to don the mask for his alter ego in a 2009 New Yorker interview.