Rapper Meek Mill Rides 4-Wheeler on Stage at Summer Jam Following Release from Prison

Meek Mill is back and revving to go.

The rapper, 31, who was released from prison in April, took to the stage of the 2018 Hot97 Summer Jam at New Jersey’s Metlife stadium on Sunday, riding a 4-wheeler.

Dressed in racing gear and popping a wheelie on the vehicle, he immediately hopped off to launch into his 2012 hit “Dreams and Nightmares.”

During his set he told the excited crowd, “Nothing is impossible. If you come from the bottom, chase your dreams…”

His entrance was reminiscent of the incident that caused his most recent legal battle last year.

Hours after performing on The Tonight Show last August, the rapper and former boyfriend of Nicki Minaj was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after police viewed a social media video of Mill riding his quad bike without a helmet through the streets of Manhattan.

Philadelphia judge Genece E. Brinkley later sentenced him to serve 2 to 4 years in prison due to violating his parole, which lead to outcry and protests from fans and many celebrities.After stars like JAY-Z came to his defense, Mill was released after serving just 5 months.

“JAY-Z was mega. He’s a good friend of mine,” Mill recently told Extra of how he appreciated the support while in jail. “Hearing him say it was super exciting. When I heard Beyoncé say it … I did a backflip off the toilet. I was jumping around.”

Along with Mill, Lil Wayne hit the Summer Jam stage, performing hits from throughout his career. Kendrick Lamar also served as headliner for the 25th anniversary of the outdoor hip hop concert.

For fans who missed the show, Summer Jam was live streamed on Tidal and will remain available on the streaming service for 48 hours following the event.