Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Updates Pronouns to They/Them
Hip-hop star Lil Uzi Vert appears to have updated their pronouns to they/them.
The "XO Tour Llif3" rapper, 26, quietly updated their Instagram bio to reflect the change, which now indicates that the star uses they/them pronouns.
Lil Uzi Vert (real name Symere Woods) did not comment on the pronoun change, and did not share any additional information.
They/them are gender neutral pronouns, and are often used by non-binary, genderfluid and genderqueer people who want their pronouns to reflect the fact that they do not identify as a man or a woman.
The star has long been known for their androgynous, gender-bending sense of style (a photo of Lil Uzi holding a Goyard purse once went viral), and has also expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community in the past.
GQ wrote in 2019 that the rapper has a "flirtation with outfits that tweak traditional masculinity," while JoJo Siwa told Entertainment Weekly in June that Lil Uzi was one of the people who offered support after she publicly came out.
The rapper's second studio album Eternal Atake came out in 2020, and they announced earlier this month that an EP titled Red & White is forthcoming.
Lil Uzi Vert made headlines earlier this month after they threw a concertgoer's phone back into the crowd at Wireless Festival in the U.K., and it apparently hit a fan in the head, causing an injury that left her in need of medical assistance.
A close source to the situation told PEOPLE at the time that fans threw multiple cellphones on the stage while the rapper was performing and inadvertently struck them.
"[Lil Uzi Vert] merely attempted to clear the phones from the stage, avoid slipping and safely continue [their] performance — [they] never intentionally directed it at a specific individual."