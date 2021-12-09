"Wanna Be A Baller" rapper Lil' Troy escaped a fire that destroyed the truck he was driving on a Texas highway

Rapper Lil' Troy Survives Truck Fire: 'It's Not My Time to Go Right Now'

Lil' Troy, a Houston-area rapper known for his 1999 hit "Wanna Be A Baller," escaped from a massive fire that engulfed a truck he was driving this week.

The musician, who traded in his rap career and now owns Birklett Trucking Company, according to the Houston Chronicle, spotted smoke rising from underneath the hood of his 18-wheeler while driving on a Texas highway, he told ABC 13.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lil' Troy explained that he was driving home from Arkansas when he noticed the smoke. He pulled over and exited his vehicle just in time.

"Right before I got ready to exit, I started to see fire and flames coming up from the hood. I was like, 'Oh, I got to get out this truck.' You know what I'm saying? It's fire!" Lil' Troy told ABC 13.

He added, "It took them a while to put the fire out. While they were there, it went 'boom' again! So, I thank god for the fire department," Lil' Troy said. "They came and made sure nobody else got injured at the same time."

While no one was hurt in the fire, Lil' Troy said in the interview that his belongings were destroyed, with the exception of his glasses, keys and phone.

The truck that Lil' Troy had been driving was purchased just two months ago for his company, he told ABC 13. The outlet reported that Investigators are determining the cause of the fire, and Lil' Troy is now working to replace the truck with the help of his insurance company.

The rapper told ABC 13 that his frightening experience made him reflect on his priorities, explaining, "I started thinking about my family and worrying about how they need me. It's not my time to go right now."

He also quoted a line from his famous song, telling ABC 13, "If you notice, 'I hit the highway, making money the fly way.' You know what I'm saying? Truck driving is the new way."

Lil' Troy posted footage of the fire to Instagram. In a Tuesday post, he shared a clip of his truck surrounded by flames, plus photos of the smoky aftermath, including the burnt-out front of the truck.