Rapper Lil Marlo Fatally Shot in Atlanta: Reports

Lil Marlo had been a member of the record label Quality Control Music since 2017

Rapper Lil Marlo was shot and killed over the weekend in Atlanta, according to multiple reports.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a call about a single vehicle accident on Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta, and upon arriving they found a "30-year-old driver deceased inside the vehicle," Complex reported.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling on I-285 in the Southbound lanes when the driver was shot. The vehicle came to rest on the left side of the southbound lanes. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation," police, who did not identify the victim, added. "At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting."

On Sunday morning, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to both NBC News and TMZ that a man named Rudolph Johnson, which is the rapper's real name, had been brought in within the past 24 hours. Although the rapper was reported to be 27 years old, according to the Medical Examiner's Office, Johnson was 30.

TheAtlanta Police Department and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lil Marlo

As reports of the rapper's death began to circulate, a number of artists honored Lil Marlo on social media, including Lil Yachty, a fellow member of record label Quality Control Music.

"We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1 😔," Lil Yachty, 22, captioned a photo of the pair out together

Other rappers to pay their respects to Lil Marlo on social media included Russ, Reese LAFLARE, Yella Beezy, K Camp, and Southside.

Lil Marlo was a member of Quality Control Music since 2017. With the label, he released several projects, including "1st n 3rd," "The Real 1" and "9th Ward God." He also made several appearances on "Quality Control: Control The Streets Vol. 1 and 2."

Lil Marlo is survived by his children, whom he paid tribute to on Father's Day last month with a series of photos and videos on Instagram.