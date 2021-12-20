Lil Durk, who recently released "Broadway Girls" with Morgan Wallen, and India Royale have been dating since at least 2017

Rapper Lil Durk Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Onstage in Chicago: 'I Love You to Death'

Rapper Lil Durk added an extra special something to his concert setlist Saturday night — a proposal!

The 29-year-old rapper — whose most recent release, "Broadway Girls," features Morgan Wallen —popped the question to longtime girlfriend India Royale on stage in his hometown of Chicago.

Durk (né Durk Banks) first serenaded his bride-to-be with his 2018 song "India Pt. II" as she joined him onstage at the United Center, where he was performing at the 107.5 WGCI Big Jam.

As the model and influencer turned away, Durk got down on one knee and held out a ring box.

"You know I love you to death, you've been holding me down, you know what I'm saying, when I was going through a lot," he told her as the crowd cheered. "You've been the realest to me and I love you to death… Do you wanna be my wife?"

The rapper then gave India the microphone so she could say yes, and the couple shared a sweet hug as the stage filled with people dancing and cheering.

"I said 'Yes.' #issafiancé," India wrote on Instagram.

She later shared a carousel of photos featuring the happy couple and their children, captioning it "The Banks🖤."

Durk also shared a series of photos, including one of him holding his new fiancée in his arms as she showed off her new bling.

"THE BANKS 🏆…. It's bout the family fr" he wrote.

Izzy Luxury, the jeweler who created the ring for the rapper, offered a close-up look at the impressive diamond, which he said was a 10-carat oval shape center stone surrounded by 30 pointer emerald cuts in a handmade setting with pave stones around.

"I want to congratulate my brother @lildurk on taking the biggest step in his life w @indiaroyale for their next chapter," he wrote. "I'm honored to be part of this huge occasion."