Rising Rapper Jimmy Wopo Killed in Pittsburgh Double Shooting

Just hours after rapper XXXTentacion was fatally shot in Florida, a rising star in the Pittsburgh rap scene died in a double drive-by shooting.

Jimmy Wopo, 21, was killed on Monday, his manager Taylor Maglin confirmed in a Facebook post, writing, “I lost my brother today and it’s the worst feeling in the world.”

He continued, “He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family and community. We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro #LongLiveWopo.”

The emerging rapper (born Travon Smart) was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Hill District, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police said in a press release that one person died and another person was hospitalized following Monday’s double shooting, although they did not name the victims.

“At approximately, 4:22 p.m. officers arrived in the 2400 block of Wylie Avenue for a reported shooting,” they said. “Upon arrival, officers observed two males suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the middle of the street. The vehicle was struck several times. Initial reports indicate this was an isolated incident.”

Police continued, “Both victims were transported to the hospital. One victim was transported in critical condition and later died at the hospital. The other victim was transported in stable condition. There are no other reported injuries and no reports of damage to any nearby property.”

Tributes poured in for Wopo, who is best known for his 2016 single “Elm Street,” on social media.

“Rest up bro,” Wiz Khalifa — who also got his start in Pittsburgh — captioned a photo of the musician.

Mac Miller shared a smiling image of Wopo with a broken heart emoji.

Two beautiful black souls taken tragically. Rest in heaven Jimmy Wopo and XXXtentacion. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) June 19, 2018

R.I.P. Jimmy Wopo — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

Just thinking like damn lil cuz we ain’t even get to tell the world the big news … Gang 🙏🏾🤘🏾@jimmywopo_ pic.twitter.com/ouGo5ydBj1 — Chevy Woods (@CHEVYWOODS) June 19, 2018

Wopo died the same day that XXXTentacion was fatally shot in what investigators believe was a “possible robbery” as he left a motorcycle dealership north of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

XXXTentacion’s shooting was first reported at 3:57 p.m. local time at a Deerfield Beach motorsports shop, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. XXXTentacion (born Jahseh Onfroy) was approached by “two armed suspects” as he was leaving the dealer and at least one of those assailants fired on him, sheriff’s officials said. They then “fled in a dark-color SUV.”

About an hour and a half after the shooting was reported, the sheriff’s office announced that XXXTentacion had been pronounced dead at a local hospital.