Cierra Bosarge, the college graduate and J. Cole super fan, first met the rapper in 2013

Rapper J. Cole Fulfills His Promise and Attends Fan's College Graduation: 'We Made It'

One time for the college grad!

On Wednesday, J. Cole attended Rowan University's graduation ceremony and kept his promise to a fan he met nearly a decade ago.

After the ceremony, the college graduate and J. Cole super fan Cierra Bosarge shared her excitement by sharing photos with the rapper, 37, in her cap and gown on social media.

"this is for all the fans that waited, the bitch n----- that hated, old h--- we dated, look mama, we made it," she captioned the tweet, referencing lyrics in the rapper's song "Nobody's Perfect."

. Cole attends the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. J. Cole | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

It turns out, Bosarge spoke to J. Cole (real name Jermaine Lamarr Cole) in 2013 when she called a radio station expressing her desire to have the "She Knows" rapper wish her a happy birthday, according to COMPLEX. Three months later, she received a phone call from him and he invited her to meet him in person. When they finally met up, she handed him a letter she had written for him years prior.

"In the letter it says all I went through," Bosarge told the outlet at the time. "With being adopted, my parents being hooked on drugs, in and out of prison. At the time both parents were in prison so I asked him could he come to my graduation since they can't."

According to COMPLEX, after he received the letter, he told her he would attend her high school graduation if she got into a four-year university — and she did, so he fulfilled his promise at the time as well.

Now, Bosarge graduated from the university and J. Cole celebrated her once again.

"I definitely feel the love and that's what I needed," she told the outlet following her college graduation ceremony.

The rapper's manager Ibrahim Hamad also gave Bosarge a shoutout on Twitter, quote-retweeting her post that read "i'm front row crying at my graduation ya'll."