"Her internal and external being was completely pure," her mother wrote on social media

Rapper and Social Influencer Brax Dead at 21: 'God Retrieved the Angel He Loaned Us'

Rapper and influencer Brax, née Braxton Baker, has died. She was 21.

On Thursday, the rapper's mom, Letricia Loftin Russell, confirmed her death in a tribute video montage she shared on Instagram. Brax's cause of death has not yet been made public.

"Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended," Russell began her emotional post. "At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches, there were no bruises. Her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us."

She continued: "Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels."

The social media influencer was preparing for her next career endeavor at the time of her death.

"Most recently, she was in the process of forming her brand [and] merging her loves for fashion and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn," her mother wrote.

She went on: "Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had 'vessel' and 'gifted' permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world."

Russell also shared that her daughter felt that she had a larger mission to fulfill with her craft: "Braxton emphasized, 'I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me.'”

Braxton began to gain recognition in 2017. In a 2018 interview with Svage, she said, "My role is to create art straight from my heart. For I know that art will be pure, poetic, powerful and healing. All I want to do is help the world heal. That’s when things will begin to shift.”

Added the rising star: “I have been using my creativity to build a unique brand for years. I’ve been directing my own shoots, directing my own videos, styling myself, writing poetry, writing articles, writing raps, choreographing dances, styling myself and styling others like it was nothing for years. So, I guess that’s how I’ve been making it work for me.”

Supporters have been sharing their condolences for the late artist.

"I’m so sorry Ms. Letricia. I will forever love my braxie. Praying for peace, strength & comfort during this time 🧡🙏🏼," one person commented the heartfelt post.

"From childhood, to her ascension she was truly one of a kind. I am thankful that God blessed the world with her presence. I pray for you and your family's continued peace, understanding and healing ❤️," another wrote.