Rapper G-Eazy Posts NSFW Video of Himself Kissing and Caressing Megan Thee Stallion

New couple alert?

G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion have sparked relationship rumors after the “No Limit” rapper, 30, posted an NSFW video on his Instagram Story Monday, which shows him kissing and caressing the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, 24.

In the clip, which has since been deleted — but reposted by fans online — G-Eazy is seen making out with Megan’s cheek while rubbing her thighs as they cuddled up to each other on a sofa.

As G-Eazy continued to show off his adoration for Megan, she proudly smiled up at the camera and sang along to Roddy Ricch’s hit “High Fashion” that was playing in the background. Megan also wrapped her arm around G-Eazy’s neck.

The PDA session appears to come after the two rappers spent time together over the weekend. Instagram account The Shade Room shared a video of Megan and G-Eazy dancing together in a club ahead of Super Bowl 2020.

Image zoom

Image zoom

Image zoom

While G-Eazy no longer has the clip on his Story, he did share a photo of Megan posing on a staircase to his actual feed.

In the shot, Megan is seen wearing the same multi-colored romper that she wore in the PDA video.

“💙💙💙💙” G-Eazy captioned the post.

RELATED: Halsey Opens Up About Suicide Attempt, G-Eazy Split: I Want to ‘Make Art, Not Headlines’

Megan did not share any photos or videos of herself with G-Eazy on her own page but instead posted shots of her hanging out with Sean “Diddy” Combs and French Montana. She also shared the staircase photo of herself that G-Eazy posted.

“I ain’t turn into no bad bitch when you met me boy I BEEN that,” she wrote.

Image zoom

G-Eazy commented a rolling eyes emoji on the post.

Both reps for G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

G-Eazy previously dated singer Halsey. The pair broke up for the second time in October 2018 two months after reconciling.

“It’s over again for now,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He was partying over the weekend and girls were all over him. He didn’t care who saw.”

Image zoom G-Eazy, Megan Thee Stallion Image Group LA/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Denies Dating Tristan Thompson: ‘Stop Making S— Up’

The musicians first started dating in the summer of 2017.

G-Eazy also briefly dated model Yasmin Wijnaldum following his split with Halsey.

Megan Thee Stallion was romantically linked to rapper Moneybagg Yo.

Moneybagg Yo officially confirmed their split in January during an interview with Hot97. He is now dating Instagram model Ari Fletcher.