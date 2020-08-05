Rapper FBG Duck, 26, Killed in Chicago Shooting That Injured 2 Others

"To see this happen in the middle of the day is very, very disturbing," authorities said in a press conference

Rapper FBG Duck has been killed in a Chicago shooting that left two others injured.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, two "dark-colored vehicles" pulled up on a group of three people, and an unknown number of suspects exited the vehicles and opened fire, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department told PEOPLE in a statement.

Police said a 26-year-old was killed, suffering gunshot wounds to the chest, groin and neck.

The victim was later identified as rapper FBG Duck, born Carlton Weekly, the Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Two other victims were left injured by the shooting. A woman, 28, was wounded in her left hand and is in stable condition, police said, while a man, 36, is in serious condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to the back, side and flank.

According to the police, the suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting, but authorities recovered a left-behind weapon. No one is currently in custody amid the ongoing investigation.

FBG Duck released an album in 2018 titled Big Clout, and his song "Slide" has been viewed more than 53 million times on YouTube. Over the weekend, he debuted a single titled "Dead B."

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea said at a press conference on Tuesday that the crime was not typical for the area where it occurred, leading authorities to believe the victims were specifically targeted.

“We don’t expect this type of activity in this neighborhood,” O'Shea told reporters. “This area is well policed, and this is something that was specifically targeted for these individuals ... To see this happen in the middle of the day is very, very disturbing.”

“We’ll take every tip we can get,” O’Shea added. “It could be the most minute thing but it helps our detectives out in putting the pieces of this puzzle together.”

Local activist Ja'Mal Green reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, "Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act." He told the Sun-Times that the artist's death will likely make many young fans "angry."