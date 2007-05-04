Rapper Eve Charged with DUI in Los Angeles

Rapper Eve has been charged with driving under the influence, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The rapper (real name: Eve Jihan Jeffers), 28, is also charged with driving with an alcohol level on or above .08 and failure to provide proof of insurance.

The charges stem from an accident on April 26 in which the rapper and actress (XXX and the 2003-06 UPN series Eve) crashed her Maserati into a cement divider on Hollywood Boulevard.

After her arrest, she submitted to a breath test that showed an alcohol level above the legal limit, according to police.

Eve, who had two passengers in the car, was en route from a nightclub when the accident occurred. She was arrested at the time then later freed after her manager posted $30,000 bail.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on May 17. If found guilty, the maximum penalty she faces is a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.