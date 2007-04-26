Rapper Eve Arrested on DUI Charge

Rapper Eve was arrested on drunken driving charges in Hollywood early Thursday morning, after police say she crashed her Maserati into a cement divider.

Eve, who had two passengers in the car, was en route from a nightclub when the accident occurred. “She also ran over a metal sign on the divider which warned drivers it was there,” says Los Angeles police Sgt. Al Lopez. No one was injured.

Eve, 28, born Eve Jeffers, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. and booked at the Hollywood station, where her manager posted $30,000 bail at 6 a.m. She was cooperative during the arrest process, Lopez says.

Her arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

A message left for the rapper’s spokeswoman was not returned.