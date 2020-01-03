Rapper DaBaby Detained in Miami in Connection with Robbery Investigation

Image zoom DaBaby Prince Williams/Wireimage

Rapper DaBaby was arrested in Miami on Thursday night after being taken in for questioning in connection with a robbery investigation.

A spokesperson with the Miami Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the 28-year-old rapper (né Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) had been detained on Thursday for questioning.

Later that day, according to NBC Miami, WPLG and TMZ, DaBaby was arrested in relation to the robbery investigation and charged with one count of battery.

Jail records, which include DaBaby’s mug shot, show that he was booked around 11:49 p.m. local time on Thursday night.

A rep for DaBaby’s music label did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

TMZ reports that the victim in the robbery is a concert promoter who DaBaby allegedly believed owed him several thousand dollars.

The “Suge” rapper had been in Miami this week for a New Year’s Eve performance alongside Diddy and DJ Khaled, according to NBC Miami.