Rapper CupcakKe Being Treated at Hospital After Threatening Suicide on Social Media

Fans of CupcakKe were worried after the 21-year-old rapper posted troubling messages to social media on Monday in which she threatened suicide.

A representative for the Chicago Police Department tells PEOPLE that CupcakKe was taken to the hospital early on Tuesday for a mental evaluation and she is currently still receiving treatment.

Reps for CupcakKe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but CupcakKe did later update her fans on Instagram. “Thank you for everything y’all have done for me,” she wrote in a message. “I really appreciate it.”

CupcakKe, née Elizabeth Harris, had sent her followers into panic late Monday evening when she tweeted she was “about to commit suicide.”

One of them was Charli XCX, the English singer-songwriter who collaborated with CupcakKe on the songs “Lipgloss” and “I Got It.” After Charli read that CupcakKe was safe, she shared a long message about the star.

“You are one of the most unique, genuine and loving people I have ever met in this industry,” she wrote. “You are such a HUGE inspiration so many kids, to so many artists, to me. Whenever you walk into a room or onto a stage you exude so much LOVE and the energy in the room turns electric. You are powerful. People believe in you. People want to listen to every word you have to say. People are inspired. You have taught me and so many others so much about being ourselves, embracing exactly who we are and being proud of where we come from and what we stand for. You have so much more to teach.”

“The world would never be the same without you,” continued Charli. “We all love you SO MUCH CupcakKe. From the bottom of our hearts. Please stay strong. Please confide in friends and family. You are such a beautiful and wonderful person and we simply cannot lose you.”

Iggy Azalea also reached out on Twitter. “I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel,” she wrote. “I hope you’ll take some time with those that really know YOU best; then when you’re ready come back stronger than ever!”

ive never felt so relieved and sad at the same time, @CupcakKe_rapper i love you more than you’ll ever know. you’re one of the sweetest souls ive ever had the pleasure of knowing, and you’re not leaving us. we won’t let it happen. — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019

Known for her hyper-sexualized lyrics, CupcakKe burst onto the scene in late 2012. By 2015, two of her songs went viral — both later appearing on her debut mixtape, which Rolling Stone placed on it’s “40 Best Rap Albums of 2016” list.

She has since released one other mixtape and four LPs, including Eden, which dropped in November 2018.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).