After being hospitalized for writing an alarming tweet, CupcakKe is getting professional help.

The Chicago-based rapper, whose real name is Elizabeth Eden Harris, confirmed that she was safe on Tuesday afternoon tweeting a message to her followers just hours after the ordeal.

“I’ve been fighting with depression for the longest ..sorry that I did it public last night but I’m ok,” she explained on Twitter. “.I went to the hospital & im finally getting the help that I need to get through , be happy , & deliver great music . thanks for all the prayers but please don’t worry bout me”

CupcakKe had sent her followers into panic late Monday evening when she tweeted she was “about to commit suicide.” The tweet has since been deleted.

A representative for the Chicago Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that CupcakKe was taken to the hospital early on Tuesday for a mental evaluation and was receiving treatment.

Reps for CupcakKe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but CupcakKe did later update her fans on Instagram. “Thank you for everything y’all have done for me,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “I really appreciate it.”

After posting the alarming message, Charli XCX, the English singer-songwriter who collaborated with CupcakKe on the songs “Lipgloss” and “I Got It,” shared a long message about the star.

“You are one of the most unique, genuine and loving people I have ever met in this industry,” she wrote on Twitter. “You are such a HUGE inspiration so many kids, to so many artists, to me. Whenever you walk into a room or onto a stage you exude so much LOVE and the energy in the room turns electric.”

“You are powerful. People believe in you. People want to listen to every word you have to say. People are inspired,” she continued. “You have taught me and so many others so much about being ourselves, embracing exactly who we are and being proud of where we come from and what we stand for. You have so much more to teach.”

“The world would never be the same without you,” added Charli. “We all love you SO MUCH CupcakKe. From the bottom of our hearts. Please stay strong. Please confide in friends and family. You are such a beautiful and wonderful person and we simply cannot lose you.”

Iggy Azalea also reached out to the rapper on Twitter.

“I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel,” she wrote. “I hope you’ll take some time with those that really know YOU best; then when you’re ready come back stronger than ever!”

This is not the first time that CupcakKe has spoken publicly about her struggle with mental health and depression. Over the summer, the rapper revealed that she was at a “low point” in a message posted to Twitter.

“So I wasn’t gone say nothing but I try to be as positive as possible but I just want to say I’m at a very low & depressed point in my life , I didn’t realize it until I went 4 days without eatting , I kn this may not make sense but food made me happy , people made me happy also,” she wrote.

CupcakKe burst onto the scene in late 2012. By 2015, two of her songs went viral — both later appearing on her debut mixtape, which Rolling Stone placed on it’s “40 Best Rap Albums of 2016″ list.