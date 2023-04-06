Rapper Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed as Accidental Fentanyl Overdose: Coroner

More than six months after he was found dead at a friend's house in Los Angeles, a cause of death for rapper Coolio has been revealed.

The hip-hop star, 59, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine on Sept. 28, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

A coroner's report for the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper that was viewed by PEOPLE also listed cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma and recent phencyclidine use as other significant conditions that contributed to his death.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Cardiomyopathy is a disease that affects the heart muscle, and can make it stiffen, enlarge or thicken, making it difficult for the heart to properly pump blood to the rest of the body, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Phencyclidine, also known as PCP, is a street drug that causes hallucinations.

According to TMZ, Coolio's longtime spokesperson said the late musician went to the bathroom at a friend's house. When he didn't come out, the friend called his name but he didn't answer. They then found Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — on the floor.

The friend called for help, per the outlet, and once responders arrived, Coolio was pronounced dead.

Coolio. Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Since the announcement, fellow musicians and celebrities paid tribute to him on social media like Weird Al Yankovic, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Kenan Thompson, Questlove and more.

Dangerous Minds star Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in Coolio's music video for "Gangsta's Paradise" — the lead single off the 1995 film's soundtrack — was among the first to mourn the artist's loss.

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio," she wrote alongside a clip of "Gangsta's Paradise" video. "A life cut entirely too short."

She added, "As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success."

"I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. ❤️."

Born in Monessen, Pennsylvania in 1963, Coolio later moved to Compton, California, where he attended Compton Community College before becoming a rapper.

Coolio released the hit single "Gangsta's Paradise," featuring singer L.V., in 1995. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and won the Grammy Award for best rap solo performance at the 1996 Grammys.

In an interview with The Irish Examiner in July, the rapper looked back at the track's success. "You make music and you never think about what it's going to do and what it's not going to do," he said at the time. "This is the amazing thing about 'Gangsta's Paradise' and I'm proud of it. It only got put up on YouTube on Tommy Boy [the hip-hop platform] four years ago. It reached a billion views in four years."

He added, "I reached a billion the same week 50 Cent reached a billion with 'In Da Club'. It took 'In Da Club' 17 years to reach a billion. It took me four."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.