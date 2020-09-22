Rapper Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Will Serve Out Prison Sentence Until December 2021: Reports

The rapper was arrested in 2014 on gang conspiracy and gun charges, and he pleaded guilty in 2016

Bobby Shmurda has been denied parole and will continue to serve his prison sentence until December 2021, multiple outlets report.

The 26-year-old "Bobby Bitch" rapper (neé Ackquille Pollard) met with the New York state board of parole last Tuesday, according to Variety, when he was denied an early release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to inmate records, Shmurda's earliest release date would have been this December, however, he will now serve out the rest of his maximum prison sentence of seven years, until December 11, 2021.

Shmurda was arrested at age 20 in December 2014 on gang conspiracy and gun charges, The New York Times reported at the time, just months after the artist signed a seven-figure record deal with label Epic Records, which since distanced itself from him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

While awaiting trial, Shmurda served two years in prison, and he pleaded guilty in 2016, Variety reports. He was sentenced to seven years but was given credit for the two years he already served, lowering the total to five more years.

TMZ was first to report news of his denied early release, adding that Shmurda's mom told the outlet he has new music to release once out of prison, and he aspires to make a documentary about himself as well.