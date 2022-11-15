Rapper Blueface Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon in Las Vegas

Rapper Blueface was with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock when plain-clothes officers approached him in Las Vegas on an attempted murder warrant

By
Published on November 15, 2022 10:53 PM
Blueface Arrested
Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty

Rapper Blueface has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody on Hughes Center Drive over an incident that occurred on Oct. 8, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a release on Tuesday. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

His inmate report confirms Blueface was booked for attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure, vehicle, or craft on Tuesday. His arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The "Thotiana" rapper, 25, was also booked for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer, or semi, per the report.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Wack 100, Blueface's manager, told Rolling Stone that Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean Rock was also present during the arrest.

PEOPLE reached out to Wack 100 for comment but did not immediately hear back. It is not clear who Blueface has hired as an attorney to comment on his behalf.

In footage of the incident obtained by TMZ, Blueface is seen sitting on a bench against a building with Chrisean Rock. One plainclothes officer approaches him and pushes him against a wall. A couple more officers appear and help tackle Blueface to the ground.

Another clip shows roughly half a dozen plain-clothes officers surrounding the "Bussdown" rapper, as one puts handcuffs on him. He was on his stomach before the cops turned him around and stood him up. Two officers briefly searched his pockets before walking him away.

A concerned bystander who also captured video, obtained by TMZ, asked the officers why Blueface was being arrested, and one responded that he had a warrant.

Chrisean Rock reacted to Blueface's arrest on her Instagram Story, making it clear she would be supporting him during his court appearance on Wednesday. She said she expects he'll be coming home.

