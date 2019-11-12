Rapper Bad Azz, Friend to Snoop Dogg, Dead at 43

Image zoom Bad Azz

Rapper Bad Azz, born Jamarr Antonio Stamps, has died at the age of 43.

The West Coast artist, known for songs like “Wrong Idea” and “We Be Puttin It Down,” died earlier this week, reportedly while being held at the Southwest Detention Center in Riverside County, Calif.

Stamps was arrested on Friday, Nov. 8 on domestic violence charges in Wildomar, California, and was set to appear in court on Wednesday morning, according to booking information. His bail amount was set at $10,000.

A cause of death hasn’t been disclosed. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s multiple requests for comment. The Southwest Detention Center declined to give further details at this time.

Image zoom Bad Azz with Snoop Dogg Bad Azz/Instagram

Snoop Dogg, a friend and collaborator of Stamps, mourned the rapper’s death on Instagram, writing, “Damn 😥. R. I. P. To my young. D. P. G. L. L. G. L. B. C. Crew original @badazzlbc gone 2 soon 👊🏾🎤🙏🏾😥🌹”

In a second post honoring the lost musician, Snoop, 48, captioned a photo with emojis that symbolized his heartbreak, “💔🙏🏾😥.”

Ice T shared his shock at the news on Twitter, where he wrote, “Man!!! Just hearing about the loss of another soldier.. Waaaay to soon! RestInPeace Lil Homie… BadAzz DoggPoundGangsterCrip.”

Rapper and producer Daz Dillinger shared several tributes to Stamps on Instagram, including one in which he writes, “R I P TO THE HOMEY BAD AZZ @badazzlbc JAMAR STAMPS DPGC MEMBER 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹”

Hip-hop artist Vince Staples tweeted, “RIP BAD AZZ” on Tuesday.

Man!!! Just hearing about the loss of another soldier.. Waaaay to soon! RestInPeace Lil Homie… BadAzz DoggPoundGangsterCrip pic.twitter.com/BuHJEAcd0q — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 12, 2019

RIP BAD AZZ — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) November 12, 2019

Stamps most recently released the single “Midnite Snack” in September, and a full album, The Nu Adventures of Bad Azz, a year ago. Over the course of his career, he has worked with Ice Cube, Busta Rhymes and Tupac Shakur.