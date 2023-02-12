Rapper AKA Dead at 35 After Shooting in South Africa: 'Loved and Gave Love in Return'

Kiernan Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were shot and killed in the coastal city of Durban, per multiple reports

By
Published on February 12, 2023 12:59 PM
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA AUGUST 03: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT) Rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) during Bonang Mathebas From A to B book launch at Sandton Citys Diamond Walk on August 03, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The book is Matheba's first and was published by Black Bird Books in conjunction with Jacana Media. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg)
Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was fatally shot in South Africa on Friday. Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg

AKA, a South African rapper whose real name was Kiernan Forbes, died on Friday at age 35 after being fatally shot in the coastal city of Durban, per the BBC and other outlets. His parents confirmed his death in an Instagram statement over the weekend.

Forbes, 35, was shot and killed at close range outside a restaurant in Durban, South Africa, per the BBC, as another man who reports identified as entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane also died at the scene.

AKA and his friend were approached by two armed men and were fatally shot as they were walking to their cars outside, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told the outlet, before the suspects fled on foot.

The South African Police Service in Durban did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A news release from the South African Police Service on Feb. 10 notes that two men, ages 34 and 35, were fatally shot after 10 p.m. on Friday at Florida Road in Morningside, Durban before two suspects allegedly fled on foot. "Both victims were declared dead at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations are ongoing," the release read.

"It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son," AKA's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, wrote on his social media, "and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of Feb. 10, 2023."

"To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo," the statement continued. "To many, he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and gave love in return."

The statement concluded with Forbes' parents noting that they are "awaiting further details from the Durban Police." Police told the BBC that the murders are being investigated and that they don't want to speculate on a motive.

South African rap sensation Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA,performs at the 22nd annual South African Music Awards (SAMAS) at the Durban International Convention Centre in Durban on June 4, 2016. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was fatally shot in South Africa on Friday. RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty

AKA got his start in the early 2000s in the group Entity, before releasing his debut album Altar Ego in 2011. In the years to follow, he released two more LPs in 2014's Levels and 2018's Touch My Blood, before his upcoming fourth album Mass Country was slated to release later this month.

AKA won several awards in South Africa throughout his career, was nominated for a handful of BET Awards, an MTV EMA, and even took home a Kids' Choice Award in 2019.

Known for his songs like "Fela in Versace," "Prada," "All Eyes on Me," and 2022's "Lemons (Lemonade)," AKA was remembered by numerous peers and fans on social media, including Swizz Beatz who shared several crying emojis underneath the Instagram statement from the Forbes family.

AKA's final Instagram post was in promotion of his upcoming album and included a few pictures of him working in the studio and one of him pointing to the sky. "MASS COUNTRY 27/02/2023 🌵🏆 … hit the link in the bio and pre add the album 💿 NOW," he wrote.

