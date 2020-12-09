Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

The rapper was arrested in New Jersey on Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been arrested — and released — on drug and weapons charges.

The Bronx-born rapper (born Artist Julius Dubose) was arrested in New Jersey on Monday — a day after his 25th birthday — on charges of unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana, according to a press release from Bergen County prosecutor Mark Musella.

A Boogie's charges came after authorities executed a search warrant at his home in Demarest and seized four guns — specifically a Ruger .380 handgun, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun. Hollowpoint bullets, high capacity magazines, as well as marijuana, hashish oil edibles and drug paraphernalia were also found, according to the press release.

Authorities also arrested A Boogie's security guard Quashaun Hagler, 33, who was at the rapper's residence at the time of the raid. Hagler was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun and one count of possession of a large-capacity magazine. After a separate raid, A Boogie's manager, Samblou Camara, 27, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

All three men have since been released on their own recognizance, pending their appearances in court.

A rep for A Boogie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Complex reported that the raids were a part of an investigation into a non-fatal shooting that took place outside of the RAIN nightclub in Teaneck around midnight Friday, while A Boogie was there celebrating his 25th birthday.

According to local news outlet Teaneck Daily Voice, a fight broke out after A Boogie's SUV bumped into a 2020 Mercedes Benz GT 63 outside the nightclub. NorthJersey.com also reported that as police responded to the scene, multiple gunshots were fired, and an unidentified 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being struck in the head. The man survived but remained in critical condition as of Tuesday.

Chief Detective Robert Anzilotti of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to the outlet, though, that A Boogie "is not a suspect, nor did we believe him to be a suspect" of the nightclub shooting.