Rapper 600 Breezy Shares His Girlfriend Died by Suicide, Urges Fans to Watch for Signs of Depression

The Chicago rapper — who had been dating entrepreneur and model Raven K. Jackson for two years — paid tribute in an emotional Instagram post

By
Published on September 8, 2022 12:25 PM
Rapper 600 Breezy Reveals His Girlfriend Died by Suicide, Pleads with Fans to Watch for Signs of Depression
Photo: 600breezy/Instagram

Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven K. Jackson, and encouraging others to keep their mental health a priority after she died by apparent suicide.

The Chicago rapper, 31, shared three emotional Instagram posts on Wednesday in which he paid tribute to Jackson, whom he'd been dating for two years.

"Baby why would you do this to me , why would you do this to us 💔 I was coming back home I promised you I would . You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would've never left if this was the outcome," the rapper wrote in the first post, which featured a photo of the pair.

"I'll never be able to love again @raven.k.jackson . I'll see you soon baby. God help me please," he wrote.

In a second post, the rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, shared video of the couple sharing a kiss.

"The best 2 years of my life …… @raven.k.jackson. God I need you please help me please. What did I do to deserve this ?💔you took my friends and my girl ???" he captioned the post.

In a third post, 600 Breezy shared a series of emotional text messages from Jackson that he received shortly before her death.

"Please when your loved ones are showing signs of any mental damage or health please take them serious. This is real," he captioned the post. "Please y'all pay attention to the signs of depression or mental health."

Jackson was an entrepreneur, according to her Instagram bio, as well as a CEO, motivational speaker and model.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Luke Bell
Luke Bell's Family Speaks Out About Mental Health After His Death at 32: 'We Are Heartbroken'
Neena Pacholke
Wisconsin Morning News Anchor Dead from Apparent Suicide at 27: 'She Radiated Love and Positivity'
Neena Pacholke
Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed by Police
Jamey Rootes President of the Houston Texans during the media day / training session / press conference for Houston Texans at London Irish Training Ground, Hazelwood Centre Houston Texans., Media Day - 01 Nov 2019
Jamey Rootes, First President of the Houston Texans, Dead at 56: 'Our Family is Heartbroken'
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards looks on from the bench against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on January 4, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
NBA Star John Wall Says He Experienced Suicidal Thoughts: 'Darkest Place I've Ever Been In'
Gustavo Arnal
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Dies by Suicide at 52: A 'Shocking Loss,' Says Company
Neena Pacholke
Wisconsin News Anchor Honored After Her Death in Touching Tribute from Sister: 'I Looked Up to Her'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Naomi Judd of The Judds attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)
Naomi Judd's Autopsy Confirms Her Death by Suicide as Family Says She 'Was Dogged by an Unfair Foe'
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi Reveals He Had a Stroke in Rehab in 2016, Spent Months Recovering
Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd
Ashley Judd Explains Family's Legal Petition for Privacy in Wake of Mother Naomi Judd's Suicide
Caroline Flack (L) and Laura Whitmore attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018
Exiting 'Love Island' Host Laura Whitmore Nods to Late Friend Caroline Flack: 'Hope I Did You Proud'
Dan Rapoport
Skeptics Question Whether Putin Critic's Death Was a Suicide in New Report: 'Extremely Suspicious'
mckenna brown
Parents Speak Out After 16-Year-Old Daughter Dies by Suicide Before Start of Senior Year
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin’s Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Larry Strickland, Ashley Judd, and Wynonna Judd
Family of Naomi Judd File Petition to Seal Death Investigation Transcripts and Recordings: Report
Mark Hoppus Reveals How His Wife Helped Him Overcame a Deep Depression During Chemo
Mark Hoppus Reveals How He Overcame a Deep Depression During Chemo: 'I Have a Second Shot at Life'