Rapper 600 Breezy Shares His Girlfriend Died by Suicide, Urges Fans to Watch for Signs of Depression

Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven K. Jackson, and encouraging others to keep their mental health a priority after she died by apparent suicide.

The Chicago rapper, 31, shared three emotional Instagram posts on Wednesday in which he paid tribute to Jackson, whom he'd been dating for two years.

"Baby why would you do this to me , why would you do this to us 💔 I was coming back home I promised you I would . You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would've never left if this was the outcome," the rapper wrote in the first post, which featured a photo of the pair.

"I'll never be able to love again @raven.k.jackson . I'll see you soon baby. God help me please," he wrote.

In a second post, the rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, shared video of the couple sharing a kiss.

"The best 2 years of my life …… @raven.k.jackson. God I need you please help me please. What did I do to deserve this ?💔you took my friends and my girl ???" he captioned the post.

In a third post, 600 Breezy shared a series of emotional text messages from Jackson that he received shortly before her death.

"Please when your loved ones are showing signs of any mental damage or health please take them serious. This is real," he captioned the post. "Please y'all pay attention to the signs of depression or mental health."

Jackson was an entrepreneur, according to her Instagram bio, as well as a CEO, motivational speaker and model.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.