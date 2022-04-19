The North American run launches Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Missouri before heading to cities including Toronto, Atlanta, and Houston and wrapping October 4 in Los Angeles, California

Rap Icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Will Team Up for NY State of Mind Late Summer Tour

Get ready to "Bring da Ruckus" — Wu-Tang Clan is heading out on tour with Nas.

On Tuesday, the legendary New York hip-hop group made up of RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna revealed they'll be hitting the road with the 48-year-old fellow NY-based Illmatic rapper in late summer 2022 for a string of North American tour dates, aptly titled the NY State of Mind Tour.

Announced alongside a poster featuring photos of New York City staples including the Manhattan skyline, a pigeon, and Frank Sinatra, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas' tour launches the first of its 25 dates on Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Missouri before heading to cities including Toronto, Atlanta, and Houston and wrapping Oct. 4 in Los Angeles, California. Notably, the tour doesn't feature a show anywhere in the city or state of New York.

Last week, Wu-Tang Clan's debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) was announced as one of 25 titles inducted into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress this year to be preserved for its significant cultural contributions.

In March 2021, Nas earned his first-ever Grammy Award for best rap album for his twelfth solo studio album, King's Disease. Five months later, the "Street Dreams" performer released its follow-up, King's Disease II, his thirteenth studio album.

Despite never formally touring together previously, the iconic rappers have history. Nas has appeared as a featured artist on several tracks by members of Wu-Tang as well as the whole group, including 1995's "Verbal Intercourse" with members Raekwon, 52, and Ghostface Killah, 51, a song titled "Let My N—- Live" off Wu-Tang Clan's 2000 album The W, and another Raekwon collaboration called "Rich & Black" from his 2011 album Shaolin vs. Wu-Tang.

Most recently, Nas appeared as himself in the 2019 Showtime documentary series Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men to speak about his time working with the group.

General on-sale tickets for the NY State of Mind tour go on sale starting Tuesday, April 26 at 10am local time here.

See below for tour dates:

Aug. 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sept. 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

Sept. 2 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sept. 3 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Sept. 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage^

Sept. 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

Sept. 8 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion*

Sept. 9 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre*

Sept. 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*

Sept.13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center^

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sept. 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live*

Sept. 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

Sept. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sept. 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sept.22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Sept. 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Sept. 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

Sept. 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

Sept. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion*

Sept. 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Oct. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena^

Oct. 2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^

*Citi Presale Available