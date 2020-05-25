The former American Idol judge was part of the iconic band in the 1980s

Reunited! Randy Jackson Rejoins Journey as Official Bassist: 'The Boys Are Back'

Randy Jackson is back to his rock band roots.

On Saturday, Journey guitarist Neal Schon announced the new lineup of band members (following the exit of bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith), including the former American Idol judge, 63, as the new bassist.

Jackson was temporarily part of the "Any Way You Want It" band back in the 1980s.

"Ok Friends word is out! @randyjackson RJ the Big Dawg is our new Bass player again 💪🏾🕶," Schon, 66, wrote on Instagram, adding in another post, "The King is back 💪🏾🕶 @randyjackson 🔥🔥."

Schon, on Twitter, also referred to Journey as an "ever-changing unstoppable force," stating that the group is entering "a completely new chapter for us and can't wait to get to it!"

Image zoom From left: Jonathan Cain, Randy Jackson and Neal Schon performing in August 1986. Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

The newly restructured Journey — which also includes Narada Michael Walden on drums — performed during UNICEF's Won't Stop benefit on Saturday, playing their hit "Don't Stop Believin'" together.

"Y'all vibe with @journeymusicofficial revival tonight!? The boys are back 😎," Jackson wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo from his Journey glory days.

In other potential reunion news for Jackson, Simon Cowell said in September that he wants to make another show with his original American Idol cohorts, Jackson and Paula Abdul.

The trio appeared together on The Kelly Clarkson Show to reminisce with the host (who, of course, was the first winner of the competition series back in 2002), when Cowell, 60, shared his wish for a reunion.

"It does make me think," Cowell said at the time. "If I had one wish, it'd be to make another show with us again. That would be my No. 1 wish."