Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha Powers Through Show After Injuring Leg Onstage

"I don’t know what happened to my leg right now. Straight up. But you know what? We’re gonna keep this f—ing s— going if I have to crawl across this stage," Zack de la Rocha told the crowd

Zack de la Rocha, of Rage Against The Machine, performs at the United Center, in Chicago

Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha didn't let a leg injury keep him from rocking out.

The singer, 52, hurt his leg while performing in Chicago on Monday night, but stuck it out, and finished the show while seated.

De la Rocha and his bandmates were just four songs into their set at the United Center when he injured himself during "Bullet In the Head," according to Stereogum.

After the song ended, he addressed the crowd and informed them of the issue, but made it clear that the show would go on.

"I don't know what happened to my leg right now. Straight up. But you know what? We're gonna keep this f—ing s— going if I have to crawl across this stage," he said, according to video shared by Pete Loeffler, lead singer of the rock band Chevelle. "We're gonna play for y'all tonight. We came too f—ing far. You guys ready? Let's go."

De la Rocha ultimately completed the 17-song set sitting down before he was carried off the stage by roadies, according to fan video shared on Twitter.

A rep for the band did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the singer's condition.

Chicago's show was just the second performance of Rage Against the Machine's long-awaited Public Service Announcement tour, which was delayed two years due to COVID.

The "Killing In the Name" rockers' Saturday night show in East Troy, Wisconsin marked their first performance together in 11 years.

During the show, they took a strong stance against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade, sharing a powerful video message that, in part, criticized the United States for being "the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level."

"ABORT THE SUPREME COURT," the video concluded.