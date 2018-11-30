Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford and his wife have split after 17 years of marriage. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast, Aleece Dimas made the filing against Commerford on Nov. 28 in a Los Angeles County court.

The rocker confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE. “After 17 years of marriage to Aleece Dimas, I am saddened to announce our divorce. This decision was made after much careful thought and consideration. I want to send my deepest appreciation to my family and friends who have supported us through these changes. We remain committed and loving parents to our two boys. Our family asks in advance for your kindness and sensitivity at this difficult time.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After first tying the knot in 2001, Commerford, 50, and Dimas shared a home in Malibu with their sons Xavier and Quentin. The documents state that she is requesting physical custody of the children and spousal support from her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Tim Commerford and Aleece Dimas WENN.com

RELATED VIDEO: Mary Lou Retton Reveals Divorce from Shannon Kelley

While the cause of their split remains unclear at present, the documents cite the date of their separation as Tuesday, a day before the filing.