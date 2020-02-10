Rage Against the Machine Announce 2020 Reunion Tour Featuring Hip-Hop Duo Run the Jewels

Rage Against the Machine are back on the road!

On Monday, the group — which consists of Tim Commerford, Zack de la Rocha, Brad Wilk and Tom Morello — announced a 2020 reunion tour on Instagram with a poster designed by Virgil Abloh. Rage Against the Machine haven’t performed live together since 2011.

The tour, which the rock band has named “Public Service Announcement,” will kick off in El Paso, Texas on March 26.

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, made up of Killer Mike and EI-P, will open up for Rage Against the Machine.

Other stops on the tour include Glendale, Arizona on March 30; Kansas City, Missouri on May 14; Detroit, Michigan on July 13 and Washington, D.C. on Aug. 4.

The band will conclude their trek on Sep. 10 in Krakow, Poland.

The exciting announcement comes after the band announced in January that they will be coming together to headline this year’s Boston Calling Music Festival on May 23. The group will also headline Coachella 2020 alongside Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Both Coachella and the Boston Calling Music Festival are included in the “Public Service Announcement” Tour.

In addition to providing excitement for fans, Rage Against the Machine is using their tour as an opportunity to give back to those in need.

Proceeds made from the first three shows in El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico and Glendale, Arizona will go directly to immigrant rights organizations, Rolling Stone reported.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1991, Rage Against the Machine released its debut album Rage Against the Machine in 1992.

The album peaked at number 1 on the U.S. Billboard Heatseakers chart and reached triple platinum status.

The group went on to rack up a number of awards including best metal performance at the Grammys for “Tire Me” in 1997.

They also scored best hard rock performance at the Grammys in 2001 for “Guerilla Radio.”

Rage Against the Machine later received the Kerrang! Hall of Fame Award in 2008.

The group disbanded in 2000.