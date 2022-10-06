Rage Against the Machine's reunion tour has hit yet another roadblock.

The Grammy Award-winning rock band announced the cancellation of their tour's 2023 North American leg on Thursday after lead singer Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury onstage in July during one of their first shows in 11 years.

"It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief. Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago," he wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this I remind myself it's just bad circumstance. Just a f—ed up moment.

"Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a [severe] tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised. It's not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That's why I've made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.

De la Rocha, 52, continued: "I hate canceling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I Have the ultimate gratitude and respect."

He went on to send "all my love and respect" to his bandmates Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, as well as their road crew. "I hope to see you very soon," De la Rocha concluded.

Rage Against the Machine, which was originally active on and off from 1991 to 2011, announced a reunion tour in 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band has since reunited for their first performance in 11 years, which took place in July at Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin.

De la Rocha powered through a leg injury that happened four songs into their next gig, just two nights later in Chicago, finishing out the show while seated.

"I don't know what happened to my leg right now. Straight up. But you know what? We're gonna keep this f—ing s— going if I have to crawl across this stage," he told the audience at the time. "We're gonna play for y'all tonight. We came too f—ing far. You guys ready? Let's go."

The band previously announced the cancellation of the U.K. and European leg of the tour on social media in August.