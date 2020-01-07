Rae Sremmurd's Half-Brother Being Held in Custody After Stepdad Shot and Killed in Mississippi

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The stepfather of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd — made up of brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi — was shot dead in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Monday night, PEOPLE confirms.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green confirms to PEOPLE that 62-year-old Floyd Sullivan, who raised Swae Lee, 26, and Slim Jxmmi, 28 (born Khalif Malik Ibn Shamon Brown and Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown, respectively) since they were preteens, died at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday from gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, the Tupelo Police Department released a statement which said that police were investigating the shooting as a homicide.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim’s adult son was a person of interest in the shooting,” the statement read.

“That person of interest has been located and is being held for psychiatric review at this time,” the statement continued. “There were no other injuries reported in the home and no other suspects are being sought at this time.”

Though the statement from police identified Sullivan’s adult son as a person of interest in the shooting, Tupelo Police Capt. Charles McDougald tells PEOPLE that he is not authorized to release his name at this time as he is currently “being detained on a psychological hold.”

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, the person of interest is Sullivan’s 19-year-old son, Michael. Sullivan also has a son, Floyd Jr., from a previous relationship.

RELATED: Grammys 2020 Nominations: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X Earn Multiple Nods — See the Full List

Sullivan had moved to Mississippi with Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s mother, Bernadette, when the boys were in middle school. In a 2016 interview with Fader, Swae Lee said that Sullivan — who both he and Slim Jxmmi called “dad” — sold drugs to support the family.

“He was doing whatever he had to do. Keeping us in school, getting us to school,” said Swae Lee, who is currently nominated for two Grammy Awards for his Post Malone collaboration, “Sunflower.”

A representative for Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Lee tweeted a message on Tuesday night.

I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 7, 2020

“I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion,” he wrote.