Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Arrested on Battery Charge After Alleged Assault: Report

Rae Sremmurd rapper Slim Jxmmi has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child.

The musician — who was born Aaquil Brown — was arrested and charged with one count of battery after an incident that took place early Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC Miami.

Brown, 30, is being held in Miami's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $1,500 bond, according to inmate records viewed by PEOPLE.

Rae Sremmurd Swae Lee Slim Jxmmi

The incident between Brown and the mother of his child began over an argument about a woman the rapper followed on social media, according to the report.

After the victim confronted the rapper, Brown left their apartment and told her he was going to the gym. He later returned home allegedly smelling of alcohol, per the report.

The victim said her altercation with Brown allegedly turned physical when she asked him to help her move a playpen where their child was sleeping, according to the report. When Brown declined to help, she began to take their baby into another room, after which she alleges in the report that Brown yanked her hair extensions out.

The victim began to record the alleged assault on her phone, which she sent to her friend, according to the report. When Brown chased her, attempting to take her phone, she fled behind a bedroom door, which Brown then allegedly kicked down, per the report.

Brown took the phone from the victim and threw it over a balcony, allegedly claiming it would "destroy his celebrity status," according to the report. Police were called to the scene at around 5 a.m., where Brown was arrested and jailed.

Miami Police and an attorney previously listed for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brown is known for his work under the name Rae Sremmurd, a rap duo he formed with his brother, Swae Lee. The two have released three albums, the latest of which, SR3MM, debuted in 2018.