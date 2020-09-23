Radiohead's Thom Yorke Marries Italian Actress Dajana Roncione in Sicily

Yorke and Roncione started dating in 2017, two years after he separated from Rachel Owen, his wife of 23 years

Congratulations to newlyweds Thom Yorke and Dajana Roncione!

The Radiohead frontman, 51, and Italian actress, 36, tied the knot over the weekend in Sicily, Italy, according to local reports.

The wedding took place at Villa Valrguarnera in Bagheria over the weekend, featured no dance floor and masked guests due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vanity Fair Italy reported. Italian outlet la Reppublica wrote that 120 guests were in attendance, including Yorke's Radiohead bandmates Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien and Philip Selway.

The wedding's photographer shared a photo of the two resting in their wedding attire following the big night and another of the bride running joyfully as the singer looks away from the camera.

"In these strange times we hope that our wedding can be a small celebration, with our friends and family, of Sicilian culture and its way of life," Yorke told la Reppublica ahead of the wedding.

Yorke featured Roncione — who is originally from Sicily — in his Netflix short film ANIMA. The two started dating in 2017.

Yorke split from Rachel Owen in 2015 after being married for 23 years. They share children Noah and Agnes.

"Rachel and I have separated," he told NME then. "After 23 highly creative and happy years, for various reasons we have gone our separate ways. It's perfectly amicable and has been common knowledge for some time."

Owen died in December 2016 after battling cancer. Billboard reported that Yorke told BBC Radio 4 last year that he and his children "went through a lot" when Owen died.