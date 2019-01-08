R. Kelly‘s ex-wife Andrea “Drea” Kelly is speaking out about raising her kids amidst the abuse allegations that surround her ex-spouse.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, a rep for Andrea, 44, said that Kelly “has chosen to not be around” their three children. “Ms. Kelly has never denied Mr. Kelly from seeing their children, he has chosen to not be around,” the statement read. “He has not tried to make contact with them.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Representatives for Kelly have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

During the explosive documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which aired on Lifetime last week, Andrea detailed years of abuse during her life with the R&B superstar — experiences that she says drove her to contemplate taking her own life.

The statement continued, “We would like to sincerely thank all of the supporters for their positive words and encouragement. We would also like to remind all victims of any kind, that there are no set standards for when or how to heal. Your healing process is your personal journey. This is something DREA Kelly has encouraged throughout her healing process.”

RELATED VIDEO: R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Recalls the Time She Contemplated Suicide on Their Hotel Balcony

R. Kelly and Andrea Kelly Earl Gibson III/Getty; Paras Griffin/WireImage

The statement also responded to criticism of a resurfaced old video where Andrea can be seen dancing to R. Kelly’s song “Happy People”.

“With regards to the post that is in circulation of Drea Kelly singing ‘Happy People,’ this in no way should be perceived as an extension of support for R. Kelly, but should be viewed as a statement of her strength and not having been defeated,” said the statement continues. “Please also note that the post in question is several years old.”

In an interview with PEOPLE this month, Andrea spoke about her experience with R. Kelly.

“He was like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, he really was,” she said. “I started as a dancer. He was my boss. We weren’t allowed to talk to the other dancers or other artists on tour. We had to walk in a straight line, be in your room at a certain time. I’m like, ‘Okay, he runs a tight ship.’ Never looked at it as controlling.”

“I think because I had that soft spot for him, it allowed me to put up with way more than I should have,” she continued.

RELATED VIDEO: R. Kelly’s Brothers Break Their Silence in New Documentary Alleging His Abuse Spans Decades

Surviving R. Kelly — which aired on Lifetime from Thursday, Jan. 3 to Saturday, Jan. 5 — featured wide-ranging interviews with Kelly’s family members, former friends and colleagues, but most notably, women who claim that for decades the hit-making singer and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls.