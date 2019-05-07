R. Kelly's Lawyer Pushing Prosecutors to Share Video Showing Alleged Underage Sexual Assault

R. Kelly‘s lawyer is putting the heat on prosecutors to share a video that allegedly shows the disgraced singer sexually assaulting an underage girl.

After a court hearing held Tuesday morning in Chicago, R. Kelly’s defense attorney Steve Greenberg told reporters he is still waiting for prosecutors to make a copy of the tape for him to view, according to multiple reports.

“The state has the tape. I can’t get it from them. They have to produce it,” said Greenberg, according to CBS Chicago. “They have an obligation to produce it. Maybe the squirrels are working slowly.”

The local station reports that Greenberg was joined by “at least five more attorneys” at the hearing and is trying to “preserve all emails, text messages and other communications” between Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx‘s office and attorney Michael Avenatti, who turned over the video allegedly showing Kelly assaulting the underage girl.

When reached by PEOPLE, Greenberg had no further comment.

Kelly, 52, isn’t due back in court until June 26 for his criminal case, but he is expected to make an appearance Wednesday for a child support hearing. On March 6, he was escorted out of a Cook County courtroom and taken into custody after failing to pay $161,000 in back child support.

After also failing to show up to court in April, Kelly lost a civil lawsuit by default against a woman who alleges the R&B singer sexually abused her as a teenager.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in February, the alleged victim, who is identified in court documents as H.W., claimed that in 1998, when she was 16, Kelly began sexually abusing her, according to the Chicago Tribune. She is now 36.

The woman is one of the four alleged victims Kelly was charged with abusing in February, for which the singer faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

On April 23, a Chicago judge issued a default judgment in the case, as neither Kelly nor his lawyers filed an answer to the suit, or made an appearance in court. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday regarding that case, as well.

The woman’s lawyer, Jeffrey Deutschman, previously told PEOPLE that Kelly was served with the lawsuit while in custody at the Cook County jail in March.

In February, Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse against four victims and spent the weekend in Cook County Jail after failing to post the $100,000 cash payment necessary to make bail, according to CNN.

Both Kelly and his attorney have repeatedly denied the abuse allegations made against him, with Greenberg previously telling reporters, “He is a rock star. He doesn’t have to have nonconsensual sex.”