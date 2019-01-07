Everything to Know About R. Kelly’s Incarcerated Brother — Who Broke His Silence on Singer in Doc

R. Kelly’s brothers — Bruce and Carey — opened up about their brother for the first time as part of Lifetime’s revealing new docuseries, but one of them did so from behind bars.

The 52-year-old singer’s brother Bruce, 53, was arrested in March 2018 for burglary and is being held on a $100,000 bond at Chicago’s Cook County jail, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE. His next court date is Jan. 29.

According the authorities, he is also booked on two different charges: possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to escape/violating electronic monitoring. He is being held without bond in both of these cases and next court date will take place on Jan. 24

The Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for information on his plea.

Surviving R. Kelly — which aired on Lifetime from Thursday, Jan. 3 to Saturday, Jan. 5 — features wide-ranging interviews with Kelly’s family members, former friends and colleagues, but most notably, women who claim that for decades the hit-making singer and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls.

Representatives for Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, responded “no comment” to PEOPLE’s request for a response to the allegations made in Surviving R. Kelly and interviews with alleged victims in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

In addition to recalling his earliest childhood memories of the singer, during Surviving R. Kelly, Bruce acknowledged that his brother liked “younger women.”

“You have people who have fantasies about different things,” he said. “I like older women, go figure, you know. But that’s just a preference. Everyone has preferences. So what is the big deal? What is the big issue with my brother?”

In 2002, R. Kelly was indicted after a video surfaced showing a man engaged in sex acts with a woman who some witnesses testified was 14 at the time of the recording.

Both R. Kelly and the 14-year-old denied it was them, and R. Kelly was never charged with assault. In 2008, R. Kelly was found not guilty after being indicted on 21 counts of child pornography.

Bruce also shared that when his brother married Andrea Kelly — who is also featured in the Lifetime series — in 1996, he was “shocked.”

“It just looked to me that they weren’t compatible,” he said. “She just seemed different than what he was accustomed to having.”

Andrea and R. Kelly were married until 2009 and have three children together.

In 2005, Andrea obtained an emergency protective order against the singer after he allegedly physically abused her — she then dropped the order weeks later. The couple then filed for divorce in 2006 but were still trying to make things work.

“Me and my brothers, we all have our ways with our girls,” Bruce said. “We’re very jealous guys. We don’t want our girls doing certain things, [you’re] not gon’ see our girls talking too much to people, that’s just the way we are.”

“We used to talk with Andrea and the other dancers and stuff and have fun,” he continued. “But after they got married, there was no more of that. It was like she wouldn’t even speak to us. It was hard to know if we could speak to her.”

In June, Andrea broke down in tears during an interview when she addressed the dark times in her relationship with the singer.

Surviving R. Kelly aired on Lifetime from Thursday, Jan. 3 to Saturday, Jan. 5.

If you or someone you know think they are being abused, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) now for anonymous, confidential help, available 24/7.