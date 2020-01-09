R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Reportedly Get Into Fight at Singer's Trump Tower Condo in Chicago

R. Kelly‘s girlfriends allegedly got into a physical fight at the singer’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago on Wednesday.

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage can be seen yelling at one another inside the condo before their fight became a physical one in footage from Clary’s Instagram Live obtained by TMZ. At one point, Clary’s phone is jostled and falls to the ground and a scream can be heard off screen before other people are heard breaking up the fight.

Chicago police responded to the incident around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a “call of a battery in progress inside of a residence involving two females,” a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department tells PEOPLE.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 22-year-old female victim who relayed that she and a 24-year-old female were engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical when the 24-year-old female offender struck the victim in the face,” the spokesperson continued.

“The female victim and the 24-year-old female offender were engaged in a physical altercation until separated by unknown individuals at the scene. The offender fled and is not in custody at this time,” the spokesperson said. “The 22-year-old female victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.”

The police spokesperson added that detectives are currently investigating the incident.

On her Instagram Live, Clary videotaped herself talking to police, claiming that Savage and another woman came to the apartment to collect some of Kelly’s belongings, and that’s when they started arguing.

Clary stated in the video that she was only defending herself from Savage’s attacks, and said that she wanted to “press charges immediately.”

“This girl has been trying to sabotage me ever since the start of it all. It’s just gotten worse since we’ve moved in together at the Trump Tower,” Savage tells PEOPLE. “She’s so immature, she knew I was packing my stuff to leave so she decides to go on Instagram Live to cause a scene.”

Clary did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kelly is currently being held without bail in federal prison in Chicago after being arrested on several sex crime charges, including child pornography, racketeering and obstruction of justice in both Illinois and New York, PEOPLE previously reported. He pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.

Most recently, the singer pled not guilty to a racketeering charge brought forward by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn last month.