R. Kelly's Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Says Patreon Account That Claimed Singer Abused Her Is Fake

R. Kelly‘s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage says the abuse claims revealed on a Patreon Account — initially believed to be created by her — are completely untrue.

Savage, 24, set the record straight in a video to TMZ on Wednesday, saying, “Please do not believe what you see and hear on social media. That is not my Instagram. Someone is impersonating me.”

“I just want everyone to know we still support him and we would never betray him. Me and Azriel will forever love him,” Savage said of Kelly’s other girlfriend Azriel Clary.

“I’m not even that kind of girl that would do something like that and betray him. I’ve been through so much with him and we have a bond that is so special that no one ever can break,” Savage said, fighting back tears.

“I would never in a million years hurt him like this. I would never do this. It’s just really really sad that somebody would pretend to be me and put it out in the world and say that I’m a victim, that I am brainwashed, I’m a sex slave — it doesn’t get worse than that,” Savage continued.

Savage went on to deny the additional claim that she has Stockholm syndrome.

“I’m just really heartbroken for all of this that’s going on. Me and Azriel still go to the court dates. We still support him, we still see him. I just want him to come home in peace,” Savage added.

Savage made headlines last week after a post on her Instagram page directed followers to Patreon where she claimed she would reveal new “chapters” about her life with Kelly, 52.

The posts claimed that Savage was “risking [her] life” with the blog as some details were allegedly protected by non-disclosure agreements.

Patreon is the paid membership platform geared toward artists and creators.

In their first Patreon post, a person initially believed to be Savage explained how they met Kelly at one of his concerts in 2015 and how they thought he would help her with her goal of becoming a model and a singer, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which also reported that the post claimed Savage is a “victim” of Kelly’s.

“Robert would always look at me in a sexual way the first couple of times we met occasionally,” read the Patreon post, according to THR.

The Patreon post went on to explain that Kelly would allegedly buy Savage clothes and give her money, and that she “had everything I needed.”

“I didn’t have nothing to worry about at the time,” the Patreon post continued, according to THR. “We also did a couple of songs together in his studio which he promised me he would release on his platform. Which never seen the day of light, Robert told me soo many lies my 19 year old mind believed everyone of one [sic] them.”

According to the Patreon post, Savage’s relationship with Kelly reportedly changed after a few months of living with him.

“Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names,” the post read, according to THR. “Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time. If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet. But it started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”

The account also alleged that Kelly’s assistants would watch her constantly.

“They never spoken to me or anything they just watched me which was weird to me at the time,” the page read, according to THR. “I can say I didn’t have any type of privacy at all now that I think of it. If I showered one of his assistant[s] would have to be by the door while I shower. At the moment I kept thinking to myself why is all of this, does he think I will run away?”

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, responded to the claims from the Patreon post in a statement to Variety. “It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert. Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit,” Greenberg said. “We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the obvious profiteering it is.”

Savage had previously defended Kelly in an interview with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King in March.

In the interview, which she did alongside Clary, Savage said, “Our parents are basically out here just to get money and scam because they didn’t agree on what happened with music, or whatever it could be and they’re just very upset.”

The parents of both Savage and Clary have claimed the women are living with Kelly against their will and are a part of what the parents describe as his “sex cult,” although both women previously vehemently denied the singer tore them away from their now-estranged families.

Kelly is currently facing charges of sex-trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography spread throughout Brooklyn, Chicago and Minneapolis.

In June, he pleaded not guilty to 11 felony sexual abuse counts after he was charged by Cook County prosecutors in Chicago in May. The charges included five counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, stemming from one accuser who claimed Kelly abused her in 2009 and 2010 while she was underage.

Image zoom R. Kelly TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A month later the singer was arrested again and indicted on federal charges including child pornography, racketeering and obstruction of justice in both Illinois and New York, indictment documents and his lawyer confirmed. He has remained jailed since being denied bail.

Then in August, Kelly was charged with two sex crimes in Minnesota after allegedly paying a teen girl $200 to dance nude back in 2001.

Kelly, who was also the subject of the bombshell documentary Surviving R. Kelly earlier this year, has maintained his innocence throughout his legal troubles.