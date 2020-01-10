R. Kelly Girlfriend Azriel Clary Screams She Had Sex as 'a Minor' During Fight with Joycelyn Savage

Explosive claims were made during an altercation between R. Kelly‘s girlfriends at the singer’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago on Wednesday.

During and after the incident, Azriel Clary, 22, was heard on video accusing someone — presumably Joycelyn Savage, 24 — of having had sex with her while she was underage. The footage was first posted to Clary’s Instagram Live, which was obtained by TMZ before it was taken down.

At one point, as the pair can be seen yelling at one another inside the condo, Clary’s phone is jostled and falls to the ground as she yells off screen, “You sleeping with me as a minor” before a scream is heard and other people are heard breaking up the fight.

Clary seemed to repeat the allegation to responding officers in another video.

Explaining what happened during the incident, Clary claimed that the altercation began after Savage came to the residence with another woman, whom Clary described as a “handler.”

“She just came to get [Kelly’s] awards, and his Grammys and stuff, and after that, she starts saying that I’m so wrong and this and that,” Clary says of Savage on the video of her conversation with police. “And I told her, ‘Joycelyn you’re going to jail. You slept with a minor, that minor was me. You did it multiple times, over and over again.’ ” Afterwards, Clary claimed that’s when Savage began “attacking me.”

The incident occurred on Kelly’s 53rd birthday.

In another video, Clary claimed that Kelly “has been lying to all of y’all.”

“He been lying to all of y’all asses and he have people like me lying for him. That’s why we never watched the documentary. That is exactly why. So we got on Gayle King as stupid as can f— be,” she added, referencing both Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly as well as the CBS This Morning interview in which both she and Savage previously defended Kelly against sexual abuse charges.

In a statement to TMZ, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, said he had “a statement, written by Azriel that she provided to me, voluntarily, after Robert was already in jail, that said she never had sex with him when she was underaged.” (Greenberg does not represent Savage and did not purport to make any statement on her behalf. Savage has not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.)

“As far as this little catfight, it is clear that it was staged to try and boost social media popularity,” he added in the statement.

Greenberg had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Chicago police responded to the incident around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a “call of a battery in progress inside of a residence involving two females,” a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department previously told PEOPLE.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 22-year-old female victim who relayed that she and a 24-year-old female were engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical when the 24-year-old female offender struck the victim in the face,” the spokesperson continued.

“The female victim and the 24-year-old female offender were engaged in a physical altercation until separated by unknown individuals at the scene. The offender fled and is not in custody at this time,” the spokesperson said. “The 22-year-old female victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.”

Savage, who later surrendered to police, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, police spokesperson Kellie Bartoli told USA Today, adding that Savage remained in custody after an initial hearing on Thursday morning. She is now out on bail after pleading not guilty to domestic battery, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

If convicted, she faces up to a year in prison, according to The Blast.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and the department’s statement did not address Clary’s apparent allegations of sex with a minor.

“This girl has been trying to sabotage me ever since the start of it all. It’s just gotten worse since we’ve moved in together at the Trump Tower,” Savage previously told PEOPLE. “She’s so immature, she knew I was packing my stuff to leave so she decides to go on Instagram Live to cause a scene.”

Clary did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kelly is currently being held without bail in federal prison in Chicago after being arrested on several sex crime charges, including child pornography, racketeering and obstruction of justice in both Illinois and New York, PEOPLE previously reported. He pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.

Most recently, the singer pled not guilty to a racketeering charge brought forward by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn last month.