R. Kelly's Girlfriend Azriel Clary 'Back Home' After Fight, Mother Confirms: 'Victory Is Won'

R. Kelly’s girlfriend Azriel Clary is reunited with her family following an alleged physical fight with the singer’s other girlfriend Joycelyn Savage that took place inside his Trump Tower condo in Chicago on Wednesday.

Alice Clary, Azriel’s mom, confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that her daughter is back home following the Wednesday afternoon altercation.

“The battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive, she’s still breathing and though she lost a few years of her life, she’s still here to tell her story,” Alice tells PEOPLE. “Because I chose not to keep her secluded in her life, she’s here now and we’re able to say the victory is won because she finally came to her senses and she’s back home with her family.”

During the alleged fight, Azriel and Savage can be seen yelling at one another inside of Kelly’s residence before their argument escalated and became physical in footage from Clary’s Instagram Live obtained by TMZ.

“People don’t understand she’s hurt,” Alice began. “This man lied to her for years, and she was doing what she thought a good girlfriend would do because that’s what she thought she was.”

Alice wants the public to know that her daughter is a victim of Kelly’s alleged abuse. Kelly denies the allegations that he abused or mistreated Azriel in any way.

“Everybody has something to say, she was 17 when she left. Now she’s 22, but guess what? She’s had problems for the last few years,” Angela said. “She may have done things as far as being grown physically as a young woman, but mentally no. She still has the mental capacity of a 17-year-old because he kept her stagnated for years and didn’t let her be with her family.”

“She didn’t do the same things that other young girls do so she didn’t learn any lessons,” her mother continued. “All she learned was s— that was with him. This whole ordeal is twisted and unfortunately people and the media and everybody, they don’t look at it that way.”

“Everybody wants to bash and throw her under the bus and this and that, and they just really don’t understand that this still is a young lady that has a life to live and this s— is crazy,” Angela tells PEOPLE. “This is my child and I’ve been able to not give a f— about what people think about me. Saying things like, ‘Oh the mom is to blame.’ You know what? Think how you want because you ain’t walking in my damn shoes, and that’s how it is.”

Alice says she’s grateful that Azriel has been able to survive Kelly.

“My daughter could either not be here because of the choices she made when she was 17 or I get to be able to fight and help her grow,” she tells PEOPLE. “To be honest, the battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive.”

Azriel’s mother also revealed that she didn’t want to be a part of the six-part docu-series titled Surviving R. Kelly because she feels the public does not sympathize with victims of sexual abuse and often blames them and their families. The documentary was released in January 2019 and details many of the allegations against the singer.

“To be honest even initially I didn’t even want to do the documentary and that’s why I didn’t do Part II,” Alice said. “Because my daughter is a victim in this situation and unfortunately the media and the world that we live in, they honestly do not favor the victim and unfortunately regardless of what people say, my daughter has always been a victim.”

For decades Kelly has been accused of several sexual assault allegations by women and girls, including possession of child pornography, after incidents that date back to the early ‘90s.

“I just feel like people don’t give victims a fair share,” she said. “I know with my daughter, it would be the same way so that’s why I’ve never spoken out after the documentary.”

Azriel’s father Angelo Clary told PEOPLE that he has no comment regarding the alleged fight that took place between his daughter and Kelly’s other girlfriend Savage.

On his own Instagram Live video shared on Wednesday however, Angelo fired back at individuals who he believes are spreading fake news and pointed out that Kelly should be the only person blamed for the incidents that have occurred.

“I appreciate everybody tuning in,” Angelo began. “I just want to let everybody know that this s— is not no game, what none of these girls been through, and I think people worry more about their channels and getting their storylines out than telling the truth or waiting [for] the facts.”

“My daughter got a life outside this f— YouTube s— and everything else and everybody’s trying to bring an exclusive and all this. That s— needs to be turned the f— down ‘cause some of this s— is a bunch of lies,” he added.

“What people need to really be mindful [of is] that my daughter has a life and whatever direction she chooses, y’all are gonna get it right here from me,” Angelo said.

Azriel’s father also offered understanding towards Savage, whom he called “Joy.”

“These girls been through a traumatizing situation,” he continued. “Especially the situation even with Joy, she has been through something. This s— not a game. She’s been through something. This girl is gonna need help, everything.”

Angelo made it clear that he believes Kelly is at fault for the incidents that have occurred and defended the victims of his alleged abuse.

“Y’all are looking at this like it’s a regular relationship and this and that. This dude f— these girls up and that’s the damn truth,” he said. “That’s the truth of the matter.”

“Y’all can say what you want, but ain’t nobody been through the experience but her. Nobody’s been through that experience but Joy,” he continued. “This is a serious situation for a lot of these young, black women that have been caught in this situation with this man who really took advantage of a bunch of young, black females.”

Angelo went on to slam Kelly and those defending him.

“I just want people to understand that this is not a game. He really did this. This was something he did, not nobody else. Everybody keeps blaming the world, ain’t no blaming the world, he got to blame himself,” Angelo said. “Everybody can point the finger, but nobody can tell you what he did wrong. That makes no sense, he gotta f— have some fault for something.”

Clary and Savage did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In response to Alice and Angelo’s claims, Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg tells PEOPLE, “I think people can judge these parents, their history of self-promotion and their comments, on their own, considering the source. These folks are all about their own fame. They are not worth our time.”

Kelly is currently being held without bail in federal prison in Chicago after being arrested on several sex crime charges, including child pornography, racketeering and obstruction of justice in both Illinois and New York, PEOPLE previously reported. He pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.

Most recently, the singer pleaded not guilty to a racketeering charge brought forward by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn last month.